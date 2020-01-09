UrduPoint.com
World Champ Pedersen Goes From Downpour To Down Under

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:38 PM

World champ Pedersen goes from downpour to Down Under

Denmark's Mads Pedersen will parade his world champion rainbow jersey at the Tour Down Under in his first major outing since edging cycling's road race world title in Yorkshire

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Denmark's Mads Pedersen will parade his world champion rainbow jersey at the Tour Down Under in his first major outing since edging cycling's road race world title in Yorkshire.

The powerfully built 24-year-old emerged from a deluge in near freezing temperatures at the Yorkshire worlds in late September to outlast his rivals and win the men's road race at Harrogate.

Riding for the American Trek team Pedersen will spend most of 2020 wearing the distinctive world champion's rainbow jersey, albeit in the service of team captain Richie Porte.

The Tour Down Under is likely to be raced in temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) between January 21-26 with Porte one of the favourites.

Your Thoughts and Comments

