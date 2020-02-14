UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Champion Hamilton Says Verstappen Comments 'sign Of Weakness'

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:43 PM

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments 'sign of weakness'

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said an apparent failure by title rival Max Verstappen to acknowledge his achievements was a "sign of weakness".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said an apparent failure by title rival Max Verstappen to acknowledge his achievements was a "sign of weakness".

This season will see Hamilton attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven world championships.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has been the dominant force in Grand Prix racing in recent years with the Briton winning five of the last six titles.

But Red Bull racer Verstappen said much of Hamilton's success was down to the excellence of his Mercedes car, with the German marque having won the past six drivers' and constructors' championships -- a Formula One record.

"I find it funny," said Hamilton when asked about Verstappen's comments after taking the 2020 Mercedes for its first 'shakedown' run at the Silverstone circuit in central England on Friday.

"I have always been known to do my talking on the track, so I tend to see that (criticism) as a sign of weakness," added Hamilton, 13 years older than Dutch driver Verstappen.

Hamilton is now in the final 12 months of a Mercedes deal worth a reported �40 million ($52 million, 48 million Euros) a year.

But with Italian giants Ferrari apparently distancing themselves from a move to sign Hamilton, the outstanding driver could now sign a contract extension with Mercedes.

"It is a real privilege to be wanted to stay and to be part of a great team," added Hamilton. "That is a great feeling, and I hope I can continue to help to contribute to the team's success.

"Every year I am trying to improve, take a step up, refine the game and the mental approach. That is the real challenge.

"But I have a great team that I get to work with and every year we are extracting more from each other."

Related Topics

World German Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton 2020 From Ferrari Million

Recent Stories

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

1 minute ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

1 minute ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

1 minute ago

First coronavirus case in Africa: Egypt health min ..

6 minutes ago

Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

6 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines to invest $1 bn to reduce emission ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.