World Champion Jansher calls on Commandant FC

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Former World Champion Jansher Khan Sunday called on Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari at Frontier Constabulary Headquarter Peshawar.

During the meeting, Moazzam Jah Ansari appreciated the great services being rendered by Jansher Khan for the country and also showed his great concern that after Jansher Khan Pakistan could not find his substitute since 18 years.

"We could not find any substitute of great Jansher Khan since eighteen years and this has cost Pakistan to lose its prestige in the field of squash at the world level. He further said that Jansher Khan's retirement brought an end to nearly 50 years of domination by Pakistan in the field of squash.

Moazzam Jah Ansari also showed his great interest to revitalize squash in Pakistan and to regain lost prestige by utilizing Jansher Khan veteran experiences.

He said, Frontier Constabulary (FC) will continue playing its sincere role for launching and promoting squash activities and academies throughout the whole province including merged tribal district.

On the request of Jansher Khan, Moazzam Jah Ansari assured his maximum cooperation to start Frontier Constabulary national squash tournament in the province and hoped that by holding such tournaments in the province and district tribal areas it will obviously conducive to stimulate junior players interest in the game of squash and it will in fact lead to bring forth players like Jansher Khan who will make country and nation proud in the game of squash in the whole world.

Jansher Khan added that the special role played by Frontier Constabulary and Armed Forces in the field of sports and especially in resuming the game of squash is quite commendable and hoped that their great role for squash will be played in future.

Jansher Khan heartedly appreciates the interest of Moazzam Jah Ansari in the game of squash and paid him special tribute for encouraging the players of the province. Jansher Khan paid special thanks and expressed that the game of squash will always flourish in the country by the grace of Almighty Allah and those who loves sports and especially the game of squash.

Jansher Khan said that the Frontier Constabulary also supported me at Junior Level when I was in the start of my career and I also represent Frontier Constabulary KP as their Squash Team member. Commandant Frontier Constabulary KP Moazzam Jah Ansari also assured me that he will take up again the Squash Team which was closed 10 years back.