World champion Kriechmayr wins World Cup downhill in Bormio

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :World champion Vincent Kriechmayr showed his class as he conquered the icy conditions to win the downhill in Bormio on Wednesday, the 14th World Cup of his career.

The Austrian beat Canadian James Crawford by 0.40 seconds with Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde coming home third, 0.68sec behind the winner.

The top three were the only ones to master the 'Stelvio', a long descent with a pernicious, icy coating.

Overall leader Marco Odermatt came in fourth, a massive 1.

46sec behind, one of only 14 skiers to finish within three seconds of the winner.

Kriechmayr, the reigning downhill and Super-G world champion, produced a dazzling display, racing down the course with a fluidity and balance that his fellow competitors could only dream about on the long, icy curves of Bormio.

He has won two of the five downhill races so far this season, his other victory coming at Val Gardena two weeks ago.