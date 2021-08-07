Three-time world champion Mariya Lasitskene won the women's Olympic high jump gold in Tokyo on Saturday

The 28-year-old Russian cleared a best of 2.04 metres. Australian Nicola McDermott claimed silver in an Oceania record of 2.02m, with Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh taking bronze (2.00).