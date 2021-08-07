UrduPoint.com

World Champion Lasitskene Wins Women's Olympic High Jump Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:46 PM

World champion Lasitskene wins women's Olympic high jump gold

Three-time world champion Mariya Lasitskene won the women's Olympic high jump gold in Tokyo on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Three-time world champion Mariya Lasitskene won the women's Olympic high jump gold in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Russian cleared a best of 2.04 metres. Australian Nicola McDermott claimed silver in an Oceania record of 2.02m, with Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh taking bronze (2.00).

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Tokyo Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Best

Recent Stories

All needed to work together for betterment of Kar ..

All needed to work together for betterment of Karachi: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 Japan beat United States to win Olympic baseball g ..

Japan beat United States to win Olympic baseball gold

2 minutes ago
 Razak Dawood, minister discuss industrialization i ..

Razak Dawood, minister discuss industrialization in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of drizzle in Karachi on Sund ..

PMD forecast chances of drizzle in Karachi on Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner plants sapling

Commissioner plants sapling

5 minutes ago
 Mayar Sherif becomes first Egyptian in WTA final

Mayar Sherif becomes first Egyptian in WTA final

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.