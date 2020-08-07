UrduPoint.com
World Champion Marquez Damaged Plate On Broken Arm 'opening Window', Says Team Boss

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:14 AM

World champion Marquez damaged plate on broken arm 'opening window', says team boss

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had to undergo a second operation on his broke arm earlier this week because of an accident at home, Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had to undergo a second operation on his broke arm earlier this week because of an accident at home, Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday.

The Spaniard fractured his arm in the season opener in Spain on July 19 and missed the following race despite initially being declared fit to take part, just 48 hours after having a titanium plate inserted during surgery.

After the second operation on Monday doctor, Xavier Mir said that "an accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation.

" On Thursday, Puig explained that the damage had not occurred when Marquez rode in the practice sessions at the second race in Jerez.

"It was a domestic accident in his house opening a very big window," Puig said. "Well not a very big window, like a very big door, created a big pain that consequently broke the plate.""It's probably because of the stress caused at that time that it happened but it's clear it happened after the Grand Prix," said Puig from Brno ahead of the Czech Grand Pris this weekend.

