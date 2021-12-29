UrduPoint.com

World Champion Wrestler Inam To Face Masa'ab In Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Dangal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 29, 2021 | 07:30 PM

World Champion wrestler Inam to face Masa'ab in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games dangal

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Dangal competitions will be organized at Cricket Stadium Taunsa Sharif on December 31 (Friday)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Dangal competitions will be organized at cricket Stadium Taunsa Sharif on December 31 (Friday).

Country's leading wrestlers including World Champion and Presidential Award-winner Inam Butt Pehlwan, international wrestler Masa'ab Khan Niazi, Rustam DG Khan Division Sher-e-Punjab Omair Pehlwan, Sher-e-Punjab Adnan Pehlwan Tairanwala, National Champion Nomi Pehlwan, Javed Pehlwan Ballu, Malu Pehlwan Lahorewala and Ata Pehlwan Haroonabadia will be in action during Games Dangal fights.

Inam Butt Pehlwan, in his video message on Wednesday said that the sports events of the Games will prove to be very important in promoting games passion among the young generation of the province especially South Punjab.

All the participating wrestlers of historic Dangal, in a video message, have showed their enthusiasm ahead of the thrilling traditional wrestling competitions. They urged the wrestling lovers of the province to come and enjoy the exciting fights at Cricket Stadium Taunsa Sharif on December 31.

Following is the schedule Dangal fights: Inam Butt Pehlwan vs Masa'ab Khan Niazi Pehlwan Omair Pehlwan vs Adnan Tairanwala PehlwanNomi Pehlwan vs Javed Ballu PehlwanMalu Lahorewala Pehlwan vs Ata Haroonabadia Pehlwan.

