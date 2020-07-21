UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Champions South Africa Will Not Play At Home This Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:19 PM

World champions South Africa will not play at home this year

World champions South Africa will not host any Tests this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, national rugby union chief executive Jurie Roux said Tuesday during a virtual media briefing

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :World champions South Africa will not host any Tests this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, national rugby union chief executive Jurie Roux said Tuesday during a virtual media briefing.

July internationals against Scotland and Georgia were cancelled several months ago and Rugby Championship fixtures with Argentina, Australia and New Zealand were scheduled for August and September.

By late Monday, South Africa had 373,628 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease and 5,173 deaths, with the pandemic yet to peak in the most affected African country.

Roux did not, however, rule out the possibility of the Springboks playing abroad later this year.

He said there could be a revamped Rugby Championship in New Zealand, and talks were ongoing regarding a tour of Europe.

Triple world champions South Africa are due to play Italy, Ireland, France and Wales during November.

The cancellation of all six home internationals is a huge financial blow to the national union, which made small profits in the last two years.

South Africa won the World Cup a record-equalling third time last November by defeating England 32-12 in the final in Japanese city Yokohama.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Europe France Yokohama Wales Ireland Argentina Italy Georgia South Africa August September November Media All New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in ..

36 minutes ago

EU's virus recovery plan: historic but imperfect

2 minutes ago

Tempering in Land Record: 'Clerk Badshah Netted' : ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA decides to issue show cause notice to K-Elec ..

2 minutes ago

Armed former convict holds 20 bus passengers hosta ..

2 minutes ago

US Citizens More Aware of Racism, More Ready to Su ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.