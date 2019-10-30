World Chess Body warns Pakistan to mend ways, regrets non-cooperation

The World Chess Federation (FIDE), has warned Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) to mend ways and address certain reservations otherwise it would be forced to come down hard

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The World Chess Federation (FIDE), has warned Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) to mend ways and address certain reservations otherwise it would be forced to come down hard.

FIDE Vice President Grandmaster Nigel Short, in an exclusive chat with APP said he paid the visit on the directions of FIDE President who was deeply concerned for the game of Chess in Pakistan and regretted he had to get back disappointed as CFP exhibited non-professional approach and "seems not interested to address issues spoiling the game and future of the players".

Nigel, who met with the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, said despite earlier correspondences of several weeks no representative from CFP bothered to meet him and address issues. "I have also brought this in to the notice of IPC minister," he said.

Nigel regretted that Pakistan despite being the birth place of chess was not included in top 6000 players.

He said he had received submissions from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Associations regarding CFP and wanted input of CFP but, "They have not been cooperative at all ".

Nigel said he was taking nothing positive about CFP to be submitted to the FIDE's president.

To a question, he said one solution for the resolution of CFP was new elections with FIDE monitoring and scrutiny.

Nigel said the members of FIDE had to comply with FIDE's code of conduct and negation to meet its representatives might lead to suspension or permanent exclusion. He said, "I didn't want this to happen".

Nigel said extended cooperation from CFP was imperative to move things further.

"Issues cannot remain dragged for years and their solution must be in consideration, he added".

He said the current FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich was a quality professional and loves chess. "Since we have came in office last year we have had Pakistan on the radar as we need to resolve CFP issues," he remarked.

