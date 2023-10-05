World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are excited for the first match of the mega event.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2023) New Zealand on Thursday won the toss and opted to field first against defending champions England in the opening match of ICC World Cup 2023.

Both sides are excited for the first match of the mega event. It is being played in Ahmedabad city.