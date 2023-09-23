World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' to Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) India has yet to grant visas to the Pakistan cricket squad slated to participate in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

This situation has compelled the team to cancel their intended "team-bonding trip" to Dubai, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Originally, the Green Shirts had plans to depart for Dubai early next week and subsequently proceed to India in preparation for their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29. However, due to the visa delay, the team has revised its travel itinerary, opting to fly to Dubai first and then depart for Hyderabad, India, on the following Wednesday. It is worth noting that Pakistan is the sole team among the nine participating nations yet to receive their visas.

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has expressed concern over this situation and has promptly informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the delay. The ICC World Cup is set to commence on October 5.

According to sources, the issuance of visas was expected to align with the agreed-upon timeline.

Regrettably, Indian authorities have not disclosed any information regarding visa issuance, causing anxiety among the team and cricket enthusiasts. The PCB has been in regular communication with the Indian Consulate for the past week, but as of the end of the working week on Friday, visas had not been granted.

It is worth noting that travel between Pakistan and India for sporting events has been a persistent challenge due to diplomatic tensions between the two governments. Bilateral series between the teams have not taken place in each other's countries since 2012-2013.

Pakistan's World Cup schedule remains as follows:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata