World Cup 2023: Netherlands Dominate As Fakhar, Imam And Babar Depart Early

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2023 | 02:41 PM

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

Fakhar Zaman, 12, Imamul Haq, 15 and Babar Azam could make only five runs as the Ned bowlers gave tough time to Pakistani batters.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) Pakistan lost three wickets for 49 runs in the 11th over of the first clash of World Cup 2023 against Nethlands on Friday.

Fakhar Zaman, 12, Imamul Haq, 15 and Babar Azam could make only five runs.

The bowling attack by the Netherlands gave tough time to the batters.

Earlier, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the second match of the World Cup being played in Ahmedabad, India

