World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set 287-run Target For Netherlands

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2023 | 02:41 PM

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) Pakistan on Friday set the target of 287 for Netherland in their first encounter of World Cup 2023.

Pakistan made this score after losing all the wickets, with one over remaining in 50 Overs match at Ahmedabad ground.

Pakistan lost three wickets for 49 runs in the 11th over of the match as Netherlands bowlers gave really tough time.

Fakhar Zaman, 12, Imamul Haq, 15 and Babar Azam could make only five runs. The bowling attack by the Netherlands gave tough time to the batters.

Earlier, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the second match of the World Cup being played in Ahmedabad, India

