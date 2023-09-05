World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) As the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches, the ticket sale window for the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan has garnered immense global interest.

On both August 29 and September 3, the initial ticket sales outlets experienced rapid sellouts, with all tickets gone within just one hour.

However, what has stirred controversy on social media is the surge in prices within the secondary ticket market.

According to reports from Indian media reports,

a South Premium West Bay ticket is presently listed at an astounding INR 1,950,000 on an online sports ticket platform.

The remaining two tickets, offering unobstructed views in the upper tier, are being sold for a staggering INR 5,700,000 each.

It's worth noting that the India-Pakistan match is not the only one witnessing skyrocketing prices. Tickets for other matches are also commanding high sums.

For instance, tickets for the India vs Australia match start at a substantial INR 31,000 and can escalate to well over INR 900,000.

Furthermore, tickets for the India vs England match have reached prices as high as INR 230,000.