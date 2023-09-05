Open Menu

World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs. India Tickets Fetch Over INR 5.7m Each

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 02:02 PM

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

The India-Pakistan match is not the only one witnessing skyrocketing prices. Tickets for other matches are also commanding high sums.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) As the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches, the ticket sale window for the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan has garnered immense global interest.

On both August 29 and September 3, the initial ticket sales outlets experienced rapid sellouts, with all tickets gone within just one hour.

However, what has stirred controversy on social media is the surge in prices within the secondary ticket market.

According to reports from Indian media reports,

a South Premium West Bay ticket is presently listed at an astounding INR 1,950,000 on an online sports ticket platform.

The remaining two tickets, offering unobstructed views in the upper tier, are being sold for a staggering INR 5,700,000 each.

It's worth noting that the India-Pakistan match is not the only one witnessing skyrocketing prices. Tickets for other matches are also commanding high sums.

For instance, tickets for the India vs Australia match start at a substantial INR 31,000 and can escalate to well over INR 900,000.

Furthermore, tickets for the India vs England match have reached prices as high as INR 230,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World ICC Australia Sports Social Media Sale India Rupees August September Market Media All From

Recent Stories

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

2 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

14 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

14 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports