World Cup hero Roy given first England Test call, Wood sidelined

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :England have give Jason Roy his first Test call-up to face Ireland after the Surrey opener played a key role in his country's historic World Cup triumph, but pace bowler Mark Wood will be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

Roy was a crucial part of England's first World Cup-winning campaign, with his return after missing three matches with a torn hamstring coinciding with the winning streak that carried them to the title.

South Africa-born Roy scored 443 runs in the World Cup, but England's selectors were keen to get him red-ball practice ahead of the Ashes series against old rivals Australia, which starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.

However, Durham's Wood, who has a side strain, and Sussex paceman Jofra Archer, suffering from the same injury, were not selected for the Ireland clash.

Wood is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks following the injury he sustained in Sunday's final, leaving him certain to miss the start of the five-Test Ashes.

Roy's aggressive approach set the tone for England's World Cup run, which culminated in Sunday's thrilling final victory over New Zealand.

With England meeting Ireland at Lord's in a Test match next week -- scheduled for four days instead of the standard five -- Roy will be handed the chance to underline his ability to thrive in the longer form of the sport as well as in limited overs.

- Fine form - It will be the 28-year-old's first first-class match since last November when he batted at number three for the England Lions against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi, making 59 off 73 balls.

England chairman of selectors Ed Smith confirmed Roy would make his debut against Ireland, telling Sky sports: "We have total confidence he will be able to adapt to red ball cricket." On James Anderson's chances of being involved against Ireland as he returns from a calf tear, Smith added: "It's not clear. He's making good progress and, if he's fit to play without risk against Ireland, that's a possibility." After Eoin Morgan captained England's World Cup team, it is Joe Root who resumed his role as Test skipper against Ireland.

Root's squad includes Somerset bowling all-rounder Lewis Gregory, who earned his first call-up after impressing for Somerset and the England Lions.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this campaign taking 44 wickets at an average of 13.88.

He is currently captaining the England Lions against Australia XI in a tour match at Canterbury.