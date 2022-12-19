UrduPoint.com

World Cup Leader Odermatt Wins Alta Badia Giant Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2022 | 08:35 PM

World Cup leader Odermatt wins Alta Badia giant slalom

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his alpine skiing World Cup lead after claiming victory in Monday's giant slalom at Alta Badia.

Alta Badia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his alpine skiing World Cup lead after claiming victory in Monday's giant slalom at Alta Badia.

Reigning World Cup champion Odermatt won in the Italian Dolomites with a combined time of two minutes and 38.27 seconds, 0.20sec ahead of Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.92sec in front of Slovenia's Zan Kranjec.

Odermatt -- Olympic champion in the giant slalom -- now leads Kristoffersen by 95 points in the discipline's standings, with Kranjec a further 20 points behind in third.

The 25-year-old also increased his advantage on Kristoffersen's compatriot Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall standings to 271 points, with the Norwegian downhill and super-G specialist not taking part in Monday's race.

Sunday's giant slalom winner Lucas Braathen trails Odermatt by 481 points in the hunt for the crystal ball after failing to finish his first run on Monday morning.

Related Topics

World Alta Lead Alpine Slovenia Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Balkans Conference to Be Held in Trieste on Januar ..

Balkans Conference to Be Held in Trieste on January 24 - Italian Foreign Ministe ..

46 seconds ago
 PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

47 seconds ago
 PA panel calls for focus on harmony among educatio ..

PA panel calls for focus on harmony among educational institutions

49 seconds ago
 Military-Technical Cooperation With Belarus Includ ..

Military-Technical Cooperation With Belarus Includes Joint Cooperation - Putin

53 seconds ago
 CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police offi ..

CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police officers

9 minutes ago
 Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: po ..

Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: police

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.