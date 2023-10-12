Open Menu

World Cup -- New Zealand Team To Play Ireland

October 12, 2023

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

New Zealand team to play Ireland in Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) New Zealand team to play Ireland in Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Team (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

More Stories From Sports