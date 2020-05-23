UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Cup Winner Goetze To Part Ways With Dortmund

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 10:10 PM

World Cup winner Goetze to part ways with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc confirmed Saturday that Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, will leave at the end of the season

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc confirmed Saturday that Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, will leave at the end of the season.

"We will stop working together with Mario Goetze in the summer," Zorc told Sky before Saturday's Bundesliga game away to Wolfsburg.

"It is a joint decision after a constructive conversation. Mario is a really good guy." The decision caps a frustrating season for the 27-year-old attacker, who has made only five league starts this term.

Goetze wrote himself into German football folklore by volleying home a cross during extra time in the 2014 World Cup final to seal a 1-0 win over Argentina at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Six years on, Goetze has struggled to replicate the displays that once prompted former German FA technical director Matthias Sammer to describe him as "one of the best talents we've ever had".

Having come through the academy, Goetze helped Dortmund win the league and cup double in 2011 and 2012 before he left for Bayern Munich in 2013.

However, he failed to hold down a first-team place in Munich and returned to Dortmund in 2016. The following year he was then sidelined for several months by a debilitating metabolic disorder.

Goetze made his 200th appearance for Dortmund on the opening day of this season, but he has featured sparingly since the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland in January.

On Friday, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre admitted it would be "difficult" for Goetze to win a place, while Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus last month urged him to quit the Bundesliga to reboot his career.

"Today, his way of playing football is no longer in demand," Matthaeus wrote in a column for Sky.

"Above all, he lacks the speed to keep up with the football that Dortmund and many other top clubs play.

"It's quite possible that Italy would be a suitable league for him," added Matthaeus.

Related Topics

Football World Sports German Germany Rio De Janeiro Dortmund Munich Argentina Italy Cuban Peso January 2016 All Best Top Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

1 hour ago

Spain relaxes lockdown as South America named new ..

6 minutes ago

Hot ,dry weather expected in city Lahore

6 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission rejects media repo ..

6 minutes ago

NDMA conducts spraying of 6,100 hectare locust hit ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands rally against Spain virus response, urge ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.