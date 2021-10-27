World Cup winner Llorente to sign for second tier Eibar

Former Spanish international striker Fernando Llorente is set to sign for Eibar, the Spanish second-division club announced on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Spanish international striker Fernando Llorente is set to sign for Eibar, the Spanish second-division club announced on Wednesday.

The Basque club posted a statement on their website saying they had reached an agreement in principle with the 36-year-old free agent subject to his medical, alongside photos of the player with his shirt off being examined.

The former Juventus and Athletic Bilbao marksman's contract would commit him to the club till the end of the season.

Eibar, relegated in the summer afer six seasons in La Liga, are second in the second division.

Llorente played 24 times for Spain between 2008 and 2013, collecting 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 winners medals.

He is a well-travelled striker for aside from Bilbao and Juventus he also donned the colours of Sevilla, Swansea, Tottenham -- playing in the 2019 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool -- Napoli and Udinese, who released him in August.

His club honours include Italian league titles with Juventus, a Europa League with Sevilla, and Italian cup wins with Juventus and Napoli.