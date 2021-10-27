UrduPoint.com

World Cup Winner Llorente To Sign For Second Tier Eibar

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

World Cup winner Llorente to sign for second tier Eibar

Former Spanish international striker Fernando Llorente is set to sign for Eibar, the Spanish second-division club announced on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Spanish international striker Fernando Llorente is set to sign for Eibar, the Spanish second-division club announced on Wednesday.

The Basque club posted a statement on their website saying they had reached an agreement in principle with the 36-year-old free agent subject to his medical, alongside photos of the player with his shirt off being examined.

The former Juventus and Athletic Bilbao marksman's contract would commit him to the club till the end of the season.

Eibar, relegated in the summer afer six seasons in La Liga, are second in the second division.

Llorente played 24 times for Spain between 2008 and 2013, collecting 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 winners medals.

He is a well-travelled striker for aside from Bilbao and Juventus he also donned the colours of Sevilla, Swansea, Tottenham -- playing in the 2019 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool -- Napoli and Udinese, who released him in August.

His club honours include Italian league titles with Juventus, a Europa League with Sevilla, and Italian cup wins with Juventus and Napoli.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Bilbao Swansea Spain Euro Cuban Peso August 2019 From Agreement Juventus Sevilla Tottenham

Recent Stories

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for a ..

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for aspiring students across Pakist ..

5 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

10 minutes ago
 Berlin Stresses Only OSCE Monitoring Mission Allow ..

Berlin Stresses Only OSCE Monitoring Mission Allowed to Use Drones in Donbas

1 minute ago
 DC orders expediting coronavirus vaccination under ..

DC orders expediting coronavirus vaccination under RED drive

1 minute ago
 Govt taking range of measures to absorb inflationa ..

Govt taking range of measures to absorb inflationary pressure:Shaukat Tarin

1 minute ago
 17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dha ..

17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.