UrduPoint.com

World Cup Winner Nyakane To Join Racing 92

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:51 PM

World Cup winner Nyakane to join Racing 92

Rugby World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane will join Racing 92 on a three-year deal in December, the French club's head coach Laurent Travers said on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Rugby World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane will join Racing 92 on a three-year deal in December, the French club's head coach Laurent Travers said on Tuesday.

Tight-head prop Nyakane, 32, started all three of the Springboks' November fixtures and will arrive from the Blue Bulls before Georges-Henri Colombe leaves the Parisian side for La Rochelle at the end of the season.

According to SuperSport, Racing have paid five million Rand ($310,000) to the Bulls for Nyakane with his deal in Pretoria ending in 2023.

"It was important to sign back-up with the departure of George-Henri Colombe.

We also wanted someone with experience to help the youngsters. It's an added value but also an example," Travers told AFP.

"He has top-level experience. It was important that he's able to pass it on. He can play at tight-head and loose-head prop, I think he's even played one or two matches at hooker.

"He's a versatile player and I hope he'll bring what we expect," he added.

Travers' side head to Castres in the Top 14 this weekend before two European Champions Cup games, against Northampton and the Ospreys, next month.

Related Topics

World La Rochelle Pretoria November December All From Top Coach Million

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

23 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

8 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

8 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

8 minutes ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

8 minutes ago
 Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phas ..

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.