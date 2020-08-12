UrduPoint.com
World Cycling Championships In Switzerland Cancelled: Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:23 PM

World cycling championships in Switzerland cancelled: organisers

The world cycling championships, due to take place on September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, have been cancelled because of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The world cycling championships, due to take place on September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, have been cancelled because of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Swiss Federal authorities on Wednesday banned gatherings of more than one thousand people until September 30.

"Because of this, it is impossible to organise the world championships," the organisers said.

