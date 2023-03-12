World E-Games qualifying round begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The qualifying round of National E-Sports World was started here on Sunday, in which more than two hundred players from all over the country are participating. The winners will represent Pakistan in the Championship held in Romania.

Former provincial sports minister Syed Aqil was accompanied by Secretary Provincial Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary Pakistan Body Building Federation Tariq Parvez, Chairman of Provincial Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, General Secretary of Pakistan E-Sports Federation Nasr Manullah, Provincial Secretary Muhammad Saqib and other important personalities, who were present on the occasion.

The World E-Games started under the auspices of Pakistan E-Sports Federation and with the support of Directorate of Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 1500 people from Pakistan participated in the E-Sports World Qualifying Round online held at Qayyum Sports Complex.

Six different computer games are taking part in the competition including Data Two, CSGO, PUBG Mobile, mobile Legend Bang Bang, Tekken Seven and E-Football 2023 which includes Tekken Seven and E-Football 2023.

Hair 2 023 competitions will be held. On the first day, 150 people from all over Pakistan are participating in these two competitions.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah said that e-Sports is progressing with each day in Pakistan and good talent is coming at the national and international levels. He expressed the hope that e-Sports in Pakistan will be taken to greater heights by the President of the Provincial Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan.

Syed Aqil Shah said that the future of E-Sports and the boys and girls associated with it was bright and shining. They are trying to take E-Sports to greater heights in Pakistan, he said. In his speech at the opening ceremony of the World Qualifying Round, athletes from all over the country are participating in the two-day events. He said we are well aware of the importance and usefulness of E-Sports. He said for the first time they included E-Sports in the Inter-Provincial Games held in Peshawar while now the E-Sports has been included in National Games Quetta. Apart from this, he told the E-Sports has also been made a part of the event in Asian Games Jakarta, which proves its popularity.