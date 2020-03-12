MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Wednesday that the Government of Quebec had ordered the cancellation of the World Figure Skating Championships that were scheduled to commence on Monday in the city of Montreal, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"With the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Skate Canada and the International Skating Union (ISU), were informed today by the Government of Quebec that they have decided to cancel the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2020," the statement read.

On February 26, the ISU announced that the 2020 World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, which were planned to take place in the South Korean capital of Seoul from March 13-15, would be canceled due to the outbreak.

There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec as of Wednesday afternoon, the Global news broadcaster reported, citing health minister of the province Danielle McCann.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 in Canada has risen slowly during the day. On Tuesday, the Canadian Ministry of Health reported 93 confirmed cases of the disease, although this number has since risen above 100 after provincial health authorities in Ontario and Alberta announced more new cases on Wednesday morning.