UrduPoint.com

World Games 2022: Pak Cueist Ahsan Ramzan Moves To Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published July 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

World Games 2022: Pak cueist Ahsan Ramzan moves to quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's promising cueist and International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan continued exhibiting his brilliance at the international level as he got off to a flying start in the World Games 2022, outwitting USA's Ahmed Aly Elsayed 3-1 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

The 11th edition of the multi-sport that rolled into action on July 7 will conclude on July 17.

In his opening fixture, Ahsan thrashed his rival by losing just one frame, according to information received here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Ahsan won the first frame 73-31 but lost the second frame 58-49. He bounced back strongly to take the third frame 100-34.

He continued his dominance to win the fourth frame of best of five frames with a score of 74-53.

The victory saw Ahsan advancing to the quarterfinal stage where he will take on the winner of Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown's encounter on Friday.

The 11th edition of the Games, originally planned for 2021, was postponed to 2022 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Games celebrated their première in 1981 in Santa Clara, California, and now, a little more than 40 years later, they returned to the USA. Around 3,600 athletes from 34 sport disciplines and over 100 countries are competing for 223 medals in the World Games.

/932

Related Topics

USA World Snooker Santa Clara Birmingham July From Best

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speakerâ€™s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speakerâ€™s ruling case

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

4 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.