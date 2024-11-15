World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

The finals of the ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery World Junior Tennis Championships 2024 will be played here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The finals of the ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery World Junior Tennis Championships 2024 will be played here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Saturday.

The event has brought together 47 junior players from around the globe, including 28 boys and 19 girls representing countries such as Hong Kong, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Maldives, and Singapore. Additionally, 28 Pakistani players (22 boys and 6 girls).

The finals of Girls Singles, Boys Doubles and Boys Singles will be played on Saturday.

In Boys semi finals played Friday, Sion Ji of Korea beat Nadir Mirza of Pakistan 6-4, 3-6,7-5 while Xiuyuan Guo of China defeated Muhammad Talha Khan of Pakistan 6-2, 6-4.

In Girls' semi finals, Dianara Di Silava of Sri Lanka beat So Yuna of Korea 6-3,6-4 while Karolina Ligai of Kazakhsatn defeated A Hyun Jo of Korea 7-5,6-1.

In Girls Doubles final, Yeonn Joo Cha (KOR), So Yuna (KOR0 beat Haruhi Katsube (JPN), Hinata Wada (JPB) and won the girls doubles titles 1-6,7-6(10-4).