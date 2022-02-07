A total of 18 matches were decided on the opening day of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A total of 18 matches were decided on the opening day of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday.

The championship was inaugurated by Tariq Mehmood Murtaza President Islamabad Tennis Association. Shoaib of AJ Towers along with Majid Bashir SEVP, ITA, Sq. Ldr. Naveed Iqbal, SVP were also present on the occasion.

The best encounter of the day was played between Hamid Israr (PAK) and Esref Kaan Kacar (TUR) in the Boys singles, which lasted 3 hrs. Esref Kaan (TUR) won the 1st set 6-3 by displaying an excellent game of tennis. In the second set Hamid Israr bounced back and won the set at 6-3 and leveled the match 1 set all. In the final set, both the players held their own serve and the score went up to 6-6 all and the match was decided in a tie break. Hamid played some excellent cross courts and did not allow his opponent to settle down and took the lead 6-3 in the tie break and finally won the set and match at 3-6 6-3 7-6(3).

In the Girls singles, Ensoo Lee (KOR) struggled hard to win her encounter against Valda Budkina (RUS). Valda won the first set at 6-1 but could not continue the winning streak and lost the second set 4-6. In the final set Ensoo (KOR) changed the pattern of game and comfortably won the final set at 6-2. The match lasted 2 hrs.

The Doubles draws for boys and girls were taken out by the ITF Supervisor Muhammad Arif Qureshi and the top four seeds in boys include Ghavam Amirali (IRI), Talavar Yunes (IRI); Safonov Nikita (RUS), Iutkin Ivan (RUS); Kanbargimath Dev (ROU), Tuna Aril Kayra (TUR); Serazhetdinov Ruslan (RUS), Bortnichek Nikita (RUS).

Girls comprise Sirbu Andra Izabella (ROU), Sorochkina Olga (RUS); Ashurbekova Munisa (UZB), Ugur Melisa (TUR); Chsherbakova Tatyana (KAZ), Ermakova Tamara (RUS); Sheeza Sajid (PAK), Amna Ali Qayyum (PAK).

Boys Singles (1st Round): Asad Zaman (PAK) beat Yahya Luni (GBR) 6-0 Retd.; Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) beat Shehyaar Anees (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) beat Muhammad Zaryab Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Ashraf (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) beat Huzamia Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-4 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Muhammad Ali (CAN) 6-4 6-1; Bilal Asim (PAK) beat Evaan Luthra (IND) 6-0 6-0; Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Haseesh Kumar (PAK) 6-2 6-4; Hamid Israr (PAK) beat Eshref Kaan Kacar (TUR) 3-6 6-3 7-6(3); Semi Zeb Khan (PAK) beat Adilbek Myrzaguzhin (KZK) 7-6(4) 3-0 (retd.); Arial Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Athesham Humayun (PAK) 6-2 6-0; Meciej Zarebski (POL) beat Ibrahim Sohail (PAK) 6-0 6-1.

Girls Singles (1st Round): Aleksandra Bortnichek (RUS) beat Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) 6-3 6-3; Eunsoo LEE (KOR) Vlada Budkina (RUS) 1-6 6-4 6-2; Sa Rang Lim (KOR) beat Geetangali Angati (IND) 6-0 6-1.