World judo champion Sabrina Filzmoser to embark on peace journey across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Four-time Olympian and World Judo Medalist Sabrina Filzmoser is arriving Pakistan on Wednesday to begin an extraordinary cross-country peace journey under the International Judo Federation’s (IJF) “Judo for Peace” initiative.

Filzmoser, who also serves as Chair of the IJF Athletes Commission and is a Climate Ambassador for the federation, will cycle from Sea View, Karachi, on Thursday aiming to reach the K2 Base Camp, a route that combines physical endurance with a powerful message of peace, environmental stewardship and gender empowerment.

Her journey, which passes through the intense heat of Sindh and Punjab, will culminate in a planned ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

The Austrian judoka is no stranger to such missions. In 2023, she cycled from Islamabad to K2 Base Camp-II and in 2022, she pedaled from a coastal city to Everest Base Camp, where she ultimately summited Mount Everest carrying the “Judo for Peace” banner.

“This initiative merges the philosophy of judo—the gentle way—with a broader message of harmony, resilience and hope,” said a statement from the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), which is hosting the visit. “Her presence at this time, amid regional tensions is a symbol of unity through sport.”

Along her route, Filzmoser will visit judo clubs to inspire young athletes, especially girls and scout potential talent. She is also expected to meet with officials from the Pakistan Olympic Association and the Pakistan sports board in Islamabad.

Filzmoser has served as honorary brand ambassador for Takbeer Judo Club since 2023 and is a vocal proponent of empowering women through self-defense training.

The PJF extended its deep appreciation to Filzmoser for choosing Pakistan for her latest expedition. “We wish her great success in this noble mission that exemplifies courage, perseverance, and peace through the spirit of sport,” the federation added.