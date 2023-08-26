Open Menu

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan Meets Naval Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan meets Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :World Junior Squash Champion Muhammad Hamza Khan met the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, here Saturday.

Hamza recently won the World Junior (U-19) Squash Championship held at Melbourne, Australia. It is after 36 years when any Pakistani squash player has secured such a remarkable triumph and brought a moment of pride for the entire country.

During the meeting, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the young champion for winning the title and bringing laurels for the country. Naval Chief appreciated the efforts of Hamza and encouraged him to participate in future Squash events with full dedication and commitment.

In recognition of his meritorious achievement, Naval Chief awarded the Champion with a cash prize of Rs 0.5 million and lifetime gratis membership of Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex at Karachi.

Hamza Khan expressed his gratitude to Chief of the Naval Staff and Pakistan Navy for unwavering contributions towards the promotion of Squash in the country.

He said, "Regular organizing of CNS Open National and International Squash Championships is a testament of PN's commitment towards this sports."

