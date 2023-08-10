World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

New Junior World Squash Champion Hamza Khan has said that he has turned down the offer to play from America, he can't imagine representing any other country, Pakistan has honored him and he will always be there for Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :New Junior World Squash Champion Hamza Khan has said that he has turned down the offer to play from America, he can't imagine representing any other country, Pakistan has honored him and he will always be there for Pakistan.

"I will try to regain the lost glory of Pakistan in the world of squash," he said. He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center established in Peshawar here on Thursday.

Hamza Khan visited various galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guest book. Hamza Khan said in a media interview that he had gone to Melbourne determined to win even though he was nervous in the semi-finals.

It was a tight contest and he was beaten on the last point of the last game, but in the final he did not face much difficulty against the Egyptian player. On the 76th Independence Day, he has gifted his victory.

Hamza Khan said that he represents the Pakistan Army and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in meeting him has given him a new passion and desire to play in the future and crown the rule of Pakistan's squash game by becoming a Senior Champion.

Hamza Khan also appreciated all possible support from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, President of Pakistan Squash Federation. He said that although he belongs to the squash family, he is happy that he belongs to the seven World Squash Championships.

The champion is from Nawa Kali, the village of the players. Hamza Khan described the Chinese Cultural Center China Window as Mini China and said that he was very happy to visit the Pak-China Friendship Center and felt like he had come to China.

Although he has gone to China to play the Junior Asian Squash Championship, he may not be able to participate in the Asian Games this time, but he wishes to participate in the squash competitions held in China as well.

Hamza Khan expressed his belief that sportspersons will also contribute to Pakistan-China friendship and will play their full positive and constructive role to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.