World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Traffic Police HQs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Hailing from a village called Nawa Khali World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visited City Traffic Police Headquarters Gulbahar.

Hamza Khan during his visit met Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan. Soon after his arrival, Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan warmly received the World Junior Squash Champion and congratulated him on his impressive victory in the Junior World Championship.

Hamza Khan participated in FM Radio 88.6 and YouTube programs by giving direct answers to citizens’ questions.

Pakistan squash is back, exclaimed the commentator at the Melbourne Sports Center as the dashing Muhammad Hamza Khan pulled off one of greatest victories for his country by defeating Egypt’s 15-year-old Mohamed Zakaria 3-1 to lift the World Junior Squash title in Melbourne in August this year.

The young sensation from Peshawar came from one set down to win 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, 11-6 and created history as he became the first Pakistani squash player in the last 37 years to win the World Squash trophy after Jansher Khan who bagged the title way back in 1986.

Between 1986 and 2023, Amir Atlas emerged as the only player who came close to repeating Jansher’s feat 15 years ago by reaching the final of the event but fell short.

Hamza played like a boy possessed as he matched the talented Egyptian opponent stroke for stroke. Despite having lost the first set 10-12 Hamza remained undeterred and overcame Zakaria in 71 minutes to lift the title in style.

“I am very happy, thanks to Allah, thanks to my coach and my parents,” said Hamza Khan.

Hamza went on to praise his coach and his parents: especially his father and thanked every Pakistani living around the world for their support and appreciation.

The former British Junior Champion has seen some trying times but is now setting his eyes on a successful professional career from hereon. The 17-year-old Hamza hails from a family of legends that include British Open winner Qamar Zaman and Ex- World No-14 player Shahid Zaman Khan.

He also thanked the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), who came to Hamza, and received him well. The PSF bore all the expenses of his participation in the World Junior Championship.

Hamza Khan, the two-time Asian Junior Championship winner and the former US U-19 champion, grew in confidence with each passing minute, playing superbly and even challenging his strong rivals during the World Junior Championship in Australia.