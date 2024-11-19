Open Menu

World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 Continues

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM

The ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 sponsored by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) continued here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Tuesday

The event has brought together 80 junior players from around the globe, including 50 boys and 30 girls representing countries such as Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Singapore, USA, Belarus, and Russia.

Earlier in the opening ceremony Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Chairman of Islamabad Tennis Association, inaugurated the Championships.

The ceremony was also attended by Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President PTF, Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail Secretary, PTF, Majid Bashir President ITA, Tufail Cheema Secretary ITA, Ali Noon, Chief Corporate Services PPL (Sponsor), Muhammad Arif Qureshi Supervisor of International Tennis Federation (ITF) London and other distinguished officials of Islamabad Tennis Association.

Tariq Mehmood interacted with the participants, especially the foreign players. They also thanked the Islamabad Police for the provision of foolproof security coverage.

In Boys Singles 1st Round, Sion JI (KOR) beat Yota Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 6-2; Youngchae Oh (KOR) beat Hamza Roman (PAK) 4-6,6-4,7-6(4); Yeonmu Jung (KOR) beat Mohammed Ali (CAN) 6-2,6-3; Abubakar Talha (PAK) beat Andrew Kaavinda Wijemanne (SRI) 6-0,6-3; Minwoo Kim (KOR) beat Teetawat Tavachehongsrl (THA) 6-1,7-6(5).

In Girls Singles 2nd Round, Dinara De Silva (SRI) beat Chaewon Moon (KOR) 6-2,6-2; A Hyun 30 (KOR) beat Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) 6-4,6-4; Chaerin Lee (KOR) beat Paramee Tadkaew (THA) 4-6,6-3,7-5; So Yuna (KOR) beat Palina Huretskaya (RUS) 6-0,6-1.

In Boys Doubles 1st Round, Bilal Asim (PAK), Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Patham Lacsakulporn (THA), Ariyaphol Leekul (THA) 6-2 6-2; Pudit Phapatsirikul (THA), Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) beat Minwoo Kim (KOR), Ho Jun Park (KOR) 2-6 6-4(12-10); Muhammad Haider All Rizwan (PAK), Abu Bakar Talha (PAK) beat Sion II (KOR), Yeomu Jung (KOR) 6-4,5-7 [10-5); Aahil Kaleel (SRI), Louis Eliah Knese (GER) beat Tchegoun Derosa (USA), Muhammad Talha (PAK) 6-3,6-3; Ahtesham Humayun (PAK), Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Abdul Basith Cader (SRI), Methika (SRI) 6-1,6-2; Yota Nishikori (JPN), Youngchae Oh (KOR) beat Chanapat Pisutharnonth (THA), Danthal Takong (THA) 6-0,6-4.

In Girls Doubles 1st Round, Tanisha Kantam (SGP), Leyla-Esther Knese (GER) beat Fatima Raja (PAK), Zainab Raja (PAK) 6-0,6-0.

