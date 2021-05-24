World Kabaddi Cup 2020; WSB presents cash awards to WAPDA Kabaddi players

WAPDA Sports Board (WSB) has organized a prize distribution ceremony at WAPDA House on Monday to honor WAPDA Kabaddi players of Pakistan World Cup 2020 Squad, it was officially said

MIRPUR [AJK]: (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :WAPDA Sports board (WSB) has organized a prize distribution ceremony at WAPDA House on Monday to honor WAPDA Kabaddi players of Pakistan World Cup 2020 Squad, it was officially said.

Patron-in-Chief of WSB and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain as the chief guest, presented cash awards of Rs. 180,000 each to seven WAPDA Kabaddi players and two officials. The players included Muhammad Shafique Chishti, Beniameen Malik, Qamar Zaman Butt, Arslan Mahmood alias Shani Basra, Musharraf Javed Janjua, Akmal Shahzad Dogar and Khalid Hussain Bhatti, while the officials included Muhammad Razzaq Gill and Muhammad Adeel Akhtar, WAPDA said in a statement issued here Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven players and two officials of WAPDA represented Pakistan in 6th World Kabaddi Cup 2020. Pakistan defeated India in the final by 42-40 points to clinch the title. Of 42 points of Pakistani team, WAPDA players managed to secure 28 points. Muhammad Shafique Chishti was declared Best Raider who alone secured 13 points including the last point that helped Pakistan to win the title.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Chairman WAPDA congratulated WAPDA Kabaddi players on their brilliant performance in the World Cup and expressed the hope that they would continue to excel in future as well to bring more laurels to Pakistan.

Underlining the significance of sports, he said the sports alone have the potential to resolve all of our issues by combating terrorism, stabilizing economy and unifying the nation.

Member Power WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, MD (Admin) Khalid Saleem, Advisor Sports Col Asif Mehdi (Retd), Advisor WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports Shafqat Rana, DG Sports Muhammad Musharraf Khan, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation General Secretary Rana Muhammad Sarwar and Joint Secretary Contingent Rai Abaid Ullah Masood also attended the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in Pakistan for the last 60 years. WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.

At present, WAPDA is winner in 35 disciplines; 20 in Men and 15 in Women competitions, and runners-up in 18 games with 11 of Men and 7 of Women contests in National Championships. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sports persons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WSB across the country, WAPDA has 66 teams comprising on 37 men and 29 women of different games.