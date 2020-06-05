UrduPoint.com
World Masters Squash C'ships Rescheduled For August 2021

Muhammad Rameez 30 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

World Masters Squash C'ships rescheduled for August 2021

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has rescheduled the World Masters Squash Championships to be held from August 15 to 21, next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) has rescheduled the World Masters Squash Championships to be held from August 15 to 21, next year.

The championships was originally postponed from August 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, said a news release issued here.

The world's biggest squash club, Hasta la Vista, in the Polish city of Wroclaw, would host the world's leading Masters players, with a number of nationalities represented throughout all draws, while ages range from 35 to over 80 years old.

Additionally, the WSF has approved the qualifying age for the postponed event, which will remain as per the original start date of the event on August 23,2020. This ensures that those who entered this year's event still qualify for the same age group on the new dates.

"The World Masters Squash Championships is a highly-anticipated tournament on the global squash Calendar," said WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie.

"While we are naturally disappointed that the challenges arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic have prevented us from holding the championships on its intended date, we have worked hard to ensure that we still have an opportunity to welcome players from around the world to Wroclaw next summer.

"I would like to thank the Hasta La Vista Club for their help in ensuring that this top-class tournament can still go ahead, while I'd also like to thank all players involved for their patience and cooperation while we have sought to find alternative dates for the tournament," he said.

Hasta La Vista Club owner Zenon Waniak said "Masters Championships were known to take advantage of this like no other event, hence I invite all players from all continents to participate in the WSF World Masters Championships 2021 and to be a part of its prestigious and unique atmosphere."

