UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World MotoGP Champion Marquez To Have Shoulder Surgery

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:53 PM

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder surgery

Marc Marquez will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday after the MotoGP world champion was second-quickest in season-ending testing at Jerez de la Frontera

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Marc Marquez will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday after the MotoGP world champion was second-quickest in season-ending testing at Jerez de la Frontera.

The Honda rider suffered a serious injury to his left shoulder last year and wants to prevent the current problem with his right shoulder from escalating.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) I have a surgery to fix the problem (luxation) in the right shoulder, the same problem as last year in the left shoulder," said Spaniard Marquez, who suffered numerous crashes on the way to a sixth top-class world title in 2019.

"As everyone knows, last winter was very tough for me with the operation on the left shoulder, which was very, very damaged.

"I want to avoid the situation where my right shoulder is in this condition in the future." The 26-year-old was second to Yamaha's Maverick Vinales in the Jerez testing on Tuesday, while Marquez's younger brother and new teammate Alex could only finish 17th fastest.

"This winter I would have liked to have a nice holiday and enjoy a bit of quiet time after a great 2019 but it is time to have surgery," added Marc Marquez, who won this year's world championship by 151 points from Italian Andrea Dovizioso.

The 2020 campaign gets underway on March 8 with the opening Grand Prix of the season in Qatar.

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Nice Frontera Same March 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

4 minutes ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Plans to Introduce Visa-Free Regime at Reg ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll From Earthquake in Albania Rises to 18 ..

4 minutes ago

COAS's extension need of hour: Chaudhry Fawad Huss ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.