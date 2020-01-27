UrduPoint.com
World Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant After Helicopter Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:42 PM

World mourns basketball legend Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter sparked an outpouring of grief across the worlds of sports and entertainment on Monday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter sparked an outpouring of grief across the worlds of sports and entertainment on Monday.

Bryant, 41, was traveling Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

A five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

He was an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

