World No. 1 Axelsen Powers Into Final In Indonesia

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 09:13 PM

Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen inched closer to a second title at the three back-to-back events in Indonesia on Saturday by reaching the final of the World Tour Finals

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen inched closer to a second title at the three back-to-back events in Indonesia on Saturday by reaching the final of the World Tour Finals.

The Olympic gold medallist, who also won the Indonesia Open last week, dominated both sets against India's Lakshya Sen, winning their semi-final 21-13, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

The Dane will face unseeded Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who beat Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 21-18.

South Korea's An Se-young reached the women's singles final after winning 25-23, 21-17 against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

An is hoping to add to her Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open triumphs.

The 22-year-old will play Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India in Sunday's final.

"I have to be ready for the final tomorrow because An is a player who is difficult to beat," she said.

Sindhu edged out Japanese world number three Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19.

The season-ending World Tour Finals is being played in strict bio-secure conditions and without spectators due to Covid-19 in Bali.

