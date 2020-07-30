UrduPoint.com
World No.1 Ash Barty Pulls Out Of US Open Over Virus Fears

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

World No.1 Ash Barty pulls out of US Open over virus fears

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the US Open Thursday over fears about the coronavirus pandemic in a big blow for the Grand Slam, which is scheduled to start in New York on August 31.

"My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year," she said in a statement to Australian media.

"I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to Covid-19 and I don't feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position."mp/dj

