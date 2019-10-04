UrduPoint.com
World No.1 Barty Battles Into China Open Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

World number one Ashleigh Barty said she produced some of her best tennis this year as she battled into the China Open semi-finals Friday with a gutsy victory over Petra Kvitova

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty said she produced some of her best tennis this year as she battled into the China Open semi-finals Friday with a gutsy victory over Petra Kvitova.

The Australian came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and plays Ukraine's Elina Svitolina or Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in the last four in Beijing.

"From my opinion, that was one of the highest-quality matches I played all year," said the 23-year-old, the reigning French Open champion.

"Petra always has a way of bringing out the best in me, she really does.

"From both of us, I think the level was incredible.

"Regardless of winning or losing, I think I'd be sitting here with the exact same perspective, kind of the same feeling of the match afterwards."This was the sixth meeting between Barty and two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, with the former winning only one of her previous encounters against the Czech.

