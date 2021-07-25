World No.1 Barty beaten in first round of Olympics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the Olympic women's singles tennis tournament in the opening round on Sunday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in Tokyo.

Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, dropped serve twice in each set as 48th-ranked Sorribes Tormo made just five unforced errors to the Australian's 27 to earn a shock win.