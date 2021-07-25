UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World No.1 Barty Beaten In First Round Of Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

World No.1 Barty beaten in first round of Olympics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the Olympic women's singles tennis tournament in the opening round on Sunday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in Tokyo.

Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, dropped serve twice in each set as 48th-ranked Sorribes Tormo made just five unforced errors to the Australian's 27 to earn a shock win.

Related Topics

Tennis World Tokyo Spain Women Sunday Olympics Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

11 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

12 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

12 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

15 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

16 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.