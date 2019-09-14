UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World No.2 Pliskova Reaches Fifth Final This Year

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:43 PM

World No.2 Pliskova reaches fifth final this year

World number two Karolina Pliskova surged into her fifth final of the year as she thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday at the WTA Zhengzhou Open

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :World number two Karolina Pliskova surged into her fifth final of the year as she thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday at the WTA Zhengzhou Open.

The 27-year-old Czech, the top seed, needed just 69 minutes to defeat the unseeded Croatian-born Australian and will play Petra Martic on Sunday.

"I'm first seed so I should win," said Pliskova, who has won three titles this year.

"So of course every opponent is a little bit different and tough, but I think there's a good chance for me if I keep playing like I was playing."Croatia's Martic, the seventh seed, earned her place in the final with a 6-0, 6-3 defeat of France's unseeded Kristina Mladenovic.

Martic, 28, is enjoying the best season of her career and in April won her first title.

Related Topics

World France Zhengzhou April Sunday Best Top

Recent Stories

Democracy is name rule of people: Usman Buzdar

23 minutes ago

Modi-led govt has agenda to push Pakistan towards ..

23 minutes ago

Armed Robbers kill man in Quetta

29 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 14 Sep 2019

29 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts mee ..

29 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to succumb to India's repression: AJ ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.