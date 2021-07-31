UrduPoint.com

World No.5 Schauffele Leads Tokyo Olympic Men's Golf, Yuan Moves Up Five

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:56 PM

World No.5 Schauffele leads Tokyo Olympic men's golf, Yuan moves up five

World No. 5 Xander Schauffele of the United States, world No.5, tops on men's Olympic golf leaderboard with a big finish in the rain-delayed second round, which ended on Saturday morning

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:World No. 5 Xander Schauffele of the United States, world No.5, tops on men's Olympic golf leaderboard with a big finish in the rain-delayed second round, which ended on Saturday morning.

Yuan Yechun of China moved from the 20th to 15th after finishing a three-under-par second round.

Schauffele shot a stunning eight-under-par 63 in the second round with two bogeys, six birdies and two eagles, which moved him from 12th to the first on the leaderboard.

"I just got in the flow, a nice flow there at the end.

One of those situations where I wish I could play some more holes. It was nice to make that last putt on 18 before they blew that horn," Schauffele said on his great finish.

"If I do the same stuff I did the first two days we will be good to go. You've really got to keep the ball on the fairway," Schauffele said.

Sitting at 11-under-par 131 overall after two rounds, Schauffele is only one ahead of Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, who finished the second round with four-under-par 67.

Related Topics

World China Nice Same United States Mexico Olympics From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to ..

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

17 minutes ago
 9 ASI, 26 head constables promoted

9 ASI, 26 head constables promoted

58 seconds ago
 Rwanda lifts Covid lockdown on capital

Rwanda lifts Covid lockdown on capital

1 minute ago
 Schauffele leads but Matsuyama, McIlroy lurk ahead ..

Schauffele leads but Matsuyama, McIlroy lurk ahead of final round at Olympic gol ..

1 minute ago
 Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digit ..

Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digital Next Leadership Series’ t ..

28 minutes ago

'If I had powers I would have killed Noor Mukadam’s suspect,’ Sheikh Rashid ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.