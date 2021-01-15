UrduPoint.com
World Number 16 Keys Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Australian Open Blow

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:19 AM

World number 16 Keys tests positive for Covid-19 in Australian Open blow

World number 16 Madison Keys on Thursday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to sit out the Australian Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :World number 16 Madison Keys on Thursday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to sit out the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old American's announcement came just hours after former world number one and three-time major winner Andy Murray said he too had tested positive for the virus.

"I wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19 before I was supposed to fly to Australia," Keys wrote on Twitter.

"I am very disappointed not to be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen.

"I am self-isolating at home. I look forward to being back on tour next month."Keys made the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2015.

More Stories From Sports

