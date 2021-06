World number 85 Zidansek reaches French Open semi-finals

World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday when she beat Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open

Paris, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday when she beat Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open.

Zidansek advanced 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 and will play Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina or 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday's final.