UrduPoint.com

World Number One Alcaraz Knocked Out Of Italian Open

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2023 | 08:42 PM

World number one Alcaraz knocked out of Italian Open

World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock third round defeat in the Italian Open at the hands of unheralded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock third round defeat in the Italian Open at the hands of unheralded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Monday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard had come into the tournament on the back of wins in Barcelona and Madrid but was outplayed by Marozsan, who is ranked 135th in the world.

Marozsan, 23, won the final six points of the second-set tiebreaker to hand US Open champion Alcaraz a wake-up call with the French Open starting in less than a fortnight.

Marozsan, who next plays Borna Coric for a place in the quarter-finals, had not won a match on the ATP Tour prior to the tournament.

Related Topics

World Barcelona Madrid US Open

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

26 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

26 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

26 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

26 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

26 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.