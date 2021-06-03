UrduPoint.com
World Number One Barty Retires Injured From French Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:56 PM

World number one Barty retires injured from French Open

Top seed Ashleigh Barty retired injured midway through the second set of her French Open second-round match against Poland's Magda Linette on Thursday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Top seed Ashleigh Barty retired injured midway through the second set of her French Open second-round match against Poland's Magda Linette on Thursday.

The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1.

She had struggled with a hip problem during her first-round win and called it quits at 2-2 in the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

