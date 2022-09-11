World Number One Swiatek Wins US Open

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Tennis player Iga Swiatek of Poland, the world's number one, won against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the US Open women's singles final.

Swiatek, 21, secured a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over Jabeur, 28, on Saturday, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

Swiatek has won a record 37 straight matches, including the French Open, and won her past 10 finals in straight sets.

Jabeur is ranked fifth in the world.