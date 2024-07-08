Open Menu

World Number Two Gauff Knocked Out Of Wimbledon By Navarro

Published July 08, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) World number two and US Open champion Coco Gauff suffered a surprise Wimbledon exit on Sunday, losing in the fourth round to America compatriot Emma Navarro.

Navarro, ranked 19th in the world, triumphed 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time where she will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff, who made the semi-finals at the Australian Open and French Open this year, has still to get past the last 16 at Wimbledon, the tournament where she famously made her breakthrough as a 15-year-old in 2019.

Her shock defeat follows the unexpected exit of world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round on Saturday.

Only two of the top 10 seeds are left in the tournament -- fourth-ranked former champion Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini, the world number seven.

