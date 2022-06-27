UrduPoint.com

World Number Two Jabeur Into Wimbledon Second Round In 54 Minutes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2022 | 07:07 PM

World number two Jabeur into Wimbledon second round in 54 minutes

Ons Jabeur marked her rise to number two in the world by easing into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Ons Jabeur marked her rise to number two in the world by easing into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund on Monday.

Jabeur, a quarter-finalist in 2021 and fresh from the grass-court title in Berlin, raced to victory in just 54 minutes under the Court One roof.

"Today I achieved my highest ever ranking and dropping just four games is a great start to the tournament," said the Tunisian.

"It's amazing to be back on Court One. The grass suits my drop shots and slice.

"Now I hope to go further than the quarter-finals."Jabeur will face either Rebecca Marino of Canada or Poland's Katarzyna Kawa for a place in the last 32.

Related Topics

World Canada Berlin Poland From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Court confirms interim bail of 10 PTI MPAs

Court confirms interim bail of 10 PTI MPAs

2 minutes ago
 Ecosystem of entire Himalayan region is in danger, ..

Ecosystem of entire Himalayan region is in danger, experts warn

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police issue 28,359 challan tick ..

Islamabad Traffic Police issue 28,359 challan tickets during last week

2 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB seeks appropriate arrangements for effici ..

MD SSWMB seeks appropriate arrangements for efficient garbage collection

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 826 points, closing ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 826 points, closing at 41,878 points 27 June 2022

2 minutes ago
 CTD arrests 11 suspects

CTD arrests 11 suspects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.