World Organ Transplant Day Games ends amidst great fun in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, World Organ Transplant Day Games concluded here at Hayatabad Sports Complex amidst great fun with more than 120 players enthusiastically participated.

Former Sports Minister and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, Surgeon Dr. Asif Malik, Representative of the Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Afafa, representatives of the general and private hospitals, officials and great number of those patients players who actually went through transplantation surgeries, participated in male and female Games comprising Table Tennis, Badminton, Cricket, Dot, Archery and Football.

The games organized for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the players who have transplanted different body parts won the hearts of the fans by performing brilliantly. The one-day competitions at Hayatabad Sports Complex were organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Authority in collaboration with various major hospitals of Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police players and members of Sports Writers Association fully supported the organizers in organizing the games.

In these games organized on the occasion of World Transplant Day, cricket matches were held at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium in which players from all over the province participated. KP Red defeated KP Blue Transplant team by seven wickets. Athletes who have recently received organ transplants have demonstrated that they are capable of beating diseases and returning to their lives post-transplantation. Eminent physician Dr. Asif Malik and Dr. Muhammad Tahir jointly inaugurated the cricket competitions. A large number of people watched the match. In football matches, KP Red defeated KP Blue by 1-0, the only goal was scored by Sajjad. Badminton competitions were inaugurated by former squash legend Qamar Zaman. A total of 120 players from different cities of the province participated in the competitions.

President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah inaugurated the Dot competitions in which twenty players participated. Sixteen male and female players participated in the table tennis competitions with 22 players participating in the badminton contests. The competition is aimed at providing much needed awareness to the people besides seeing those who went through different organs change surgeries and now normal to live by playing different Games.

Later, a colorful and memorable prize distribution ceremony was held. Syed Aqil Shah and Qamar Zaman were the chief guests. Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Asif Malik said that the main purpose of organizing the Transplant Games, which was organized for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was to encourage the sportsmen who had transplanted organs and those who donated these organs. He said that in the present era, one can protect oneself from diseases only through sports. In this regard, sports competitions are also organized at the global level so that the transplant recipients can return to the joys of life.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Authority for organizing the Transplant Games. Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman said that when he got the invitation to participate in these events, he jumped right in as he believed that attracting organ transplant recipients to the sport was a worthwhile initiative.

Dr. Asif Malik and his entire team deserve congratulations. Syed Aqil Shah, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, while addressing the ceremony, said that the organization of sports competitions on the occasion of World Transplantation Day is worthy of praise. These competitions should be held regularly every year that would help the organizers in every possible way.

Syed Aqil Shah and Qamar Zaman presented gold and silver medals to the players and distributed certificates. Earlier, Dr. Asif Malik presented shields to the two eminent personalities on behalf of his institution.

