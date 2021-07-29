World pole vault champion Kendricks out of Olympics after Covid positive

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks was ruled out of the Tokyo Games on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed.

"We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the USOPC said in a statement on Twitter.

Kendricks won the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha and was one of the main contenders for the title in Tokyo.